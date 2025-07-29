New 'natural' play area proposed for Rotherham's Waverley development

Green space: A new play area would take a 'natural' approach

A NEW natural play area with swings, slides, hammocks, a maze, and musical chimes could soon be coming to Waverley, as the final phase of Highwall Park has officially been submitted for planning approval.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest plans focus on the northern end of the park, known as The Ridge, and would complete the long-awaited green corridor running through the heart of the Waverley development.

A children’s play area at the centre would include climbing ropes, an inclusive roundabout, hammocks hung between trees, and an ornamental maze with a flower-shaped windmill at its centre. Musical instruments, timber shelters, and quirky paths made from recycled rubber mulch are all intended to encourage exploration, creativity and connection with nature.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The plans include a covered seating area designed specifically with teenage girls in mind, a group that’s often overlooked in public park design.

The developers have proposed a timber pergola-style structure that would blend into the landscape and offers a safe, social space close to the park entrance. Research has shown that teenage girls are more likely to use public spaces when they feel welcoming, visible and comfortable, and the plans aim to reflect that.

The Ridge also features new woodland planting, wildflower meadows, scrub habitats for wildlife and informal walking trails. A wide, accessible gravel path will link The Ridge to Olive Lane and Highfield Lane, forming part of a larger east-west route designed for both cyclists and pedestrians. Bird and bat boxes, bug hotels and carefully chosen plants are all included to help boost biodiversity in the area. A realigned drainage system with planted swales will ensure surface water is managed sustainably.

This marks the third and final phase of Highwall Park, a 1.25km green space at the centre of the wider Waverley development. Previous phases, approved in 2024 and early 2025, are already under construction and include a bike track, multi-use games area and additional landscaping. Together, the three phases were designed to form a continuous park connecting new homes, shops, schools and workplaces with green infrastructure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Developers Harworth Estates say they have worked closely with Rotherham Council over the last 15 years to bring the vision to life.

One remaining corner of the site, where an office stood, is not yet fully designed but is expected to be added to the park later.