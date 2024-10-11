The new senior leadership team at Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice (from L to R) Michael Tatterton, Eve Holroyd, Andy Lee, Heidi Hawkins and Sam Wood.

A NORTH Anston hospice which recently announced a redesign of its service provision has unveiled a new senior management team to lead the charity forward.

Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice team, who each have extensive experience of the hospice, healthcare and charity sectors, is led by chief executive, Heidi Hawkins and also includes Samantha Wood as income generation and communications director, Andy Lee as finance and resources director, Dr Michael Tatterton, chief nurse and new starter Eve Holroyd who is care services director.

Earlier this year the hospice announced a redesign of its service provision to ensure the charity can continue to deliver its essential support for families and young people across South Yorkshire, North Nottinghamshire, North Derbyshire and parts of North Lincolnshire.

Chief executive Heidi ensures the operations of the charity are delivered legally and ethically and aligned to its charitable purpose, on behalf of the Board of Trustees who govern the charity and company.

Heidi (50), who lives in Retford, was appointed chief executive last year but previously worked for Bluebell Wood as head of retail from 2007-2013.

Samantha Wood (37), who lives in Cusworth, Doncaster, has been part of the Bluebell Wood team for five years and was recently promoted to her current role as income generation and communications director, where she is responsible for achieving the annual running costs of £6.5m needed to keep the hospice open, as well as the charity’s external brand and messaging.

Andy Lee (45), from Greystones, Sheffield, joined the charity in March as finance and resources director, and is responsible for Bluebell Wood’s business operations and financial performance.

He is a Fellow Chartered Certified Accountant and most recently was finance business partner at Sheffield Children’s Hospital, financial controller at British Cycling and had various senior finance roles across 12 years at the University of Sheffield.

Michael Tatterton (42), from Leeds, has worked at Bluebell Wood since 2022 and as chief nurse is responsible for the symptom management team, who provide expert nursing care to babies, children and young people in the hospice, at home and in hospital, and education team.

Dr Tatterton also leads on research, supporting Bluebell Wood to develop care services for families across the UK and internationally.

Eve Holroyd (40) who lives in Leeds, is a new appointment and a registered children’s nurse.

She is responsible for the oversight and delivery of care services and clinical governance in Bluebell Wood.

Initially starting her career in health psychology and public health, Eve retrained as a children's nurse and gained experience on children's intensive care and a community virtual ward before taking on leadership roles including matron for neonatal services.

Chair of trustees Nicola Didlock said: “We have already undertaken a lot of important work over the last two years which has led to the hospice now being in a much better position to provide clinical care services that are robust, responsive and sustainable.

“The establishment of our new leadership team just reinforces this approach and provides a stable foundation for this work to continue ensuring Bluebell Wood is here for the families that need us for years to come.”