Bluebell Wood Children's Hospice CEO Heidi Hawkins (right) and income generation and communications director Sam Wood in one of the family rooms - photo by Kerrie Beddows

A CHILDREN’S hospice has announced a redesign of its service provision including the re-opening of clinical care services, a nurse-led model of care, and the creation of new healthcare teams as a result of continued recruitment.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, Bluebell Wood in North Anston faced recruitment challenges and subsequently had to temporarily suspend some clinical care services in 2022.

But, the hospice – which remained open throughout this period – has now unveiled its plans for the future, confirming how its provision will look moving forward.

CEO Heidi Hawkins said: “Like many charities and organisations, our well-known and loved children’s hospice has faced challenges brought on by the pandemic and recruitment challenges, which led to us making the very hard decision in June 2022 to temporarily suspend some of our clinical care services.

Some of the care team at Bluebell Wood Children's Hospice - photo by Kerrie Beddows

“To add to the complexities of the situation, it was becoming evident that, since our hospice opened nearly 16 years ago, the needs of children with life-limiting conditions have changed.

“Children are also living for longer, with more complex conditions and with more dependence on technology which has meant it was essential we re-evaluated what the hospice offered and how we could ensure we had the workforce to meet those needs.”

Bluebell Wood, which opened in 2008, cares for babies, children and young people from across South Yorkshire, North Nottinghamshire, North Derbyshire and parts of North Lincolnshire whose lives are sadly too short, both in their own homes and at the hospice.

The hospice team also support other health care providers in the community and in local hospitals.

Bluebell Wood Children's Hospice CEO Heidi Hawkins in one of the newly planted gardens - photo by Kerrie Beddows.

As well as clinical care services, it offers a home-from-home for families facing the toughest of times providing fun activities for families to create special memories together.

The redesign of its services has included the reopening of clinical care services which is now underway following a focused recruitment drive for nurses, support workers and team leaders. Some care services, including care and short breaks at home and two-night stays at the hospice, were resumed in December 2022, and, as recruitment has continued, the hospice is now open five nights a week with plans to expand further.

A nurse-led model of care has been adopted with the appointment of a team of highly experienced nurses all completing additional training after the hospice’s previous model, which included the appointment of a consultant paediatrician, was deemed “out of step” with how most other children’s hospices across the UK manage their care.

A new Symptom Management Team has been recruited to provide a responsive service 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year, enabling Bluebell Wood to play a more central role in providing responsive palliative care in the community in line with the invaluable 'hospice in the community service' provided by some adult hospitals.

A new Transition Team has been appointed to work with young people between the ages of 14 and 25 years who are supported by the hospice.

The two new members of staff help ensure young people have a smooth transition from children’s to adult services including managing their care, educational, and social needs.

Continued recruitment remains a key priority as the hospice looks to fill the final vacancies to complete the team and evolve clinical care services.

Services will then be developed around symptom management, care at home and bereavement support as well as the hospice being able to resume end-of-life care in the hospice and offer more overnight stays in the hospice and care for children after death as well as more support for families when life-limiting conditions are found during pregnancy.

Despite the temporary suspension of clinical care services two years ago, the hospice remained open, providing a range of Family Support services as well as welcoming families into the hospice for craft and sensory activity days, and brothers and sisters through sibling workshops and days out.

Additionally, the bereavement counselling service, music therapy work, parent groups, and wellbeing workshops all remained in place.

Heidi added: “Our vision was to build a team of professionals to make us stronger and able to withstand any future changes and we are really pleased to announce that a lot of this work has now been completed.

“This has culminated in the hospice now being in a much stronger position to provide clinical care services that are robust, responsive and sustainable.”

It costs almost £6.5m each year to keep the hospice running, with only around 16 percent of funding from government and the remaining 84 percent generated by fundraising.

All services are completely free to families who are referred to Bluebell Wood.

Added Heidi: “Whilst we have made many positive changes, the fundamental thing that hasn’t changed is Bluebell Wood continuing to be there for families who need us and part of that does come down to funding.

“We rely on the support of businesses and the community to help with all our fundraising efforts so we can be here long into the future.

“Fundraising is vital to us so we are very much looking forward to continuing to work with the local community to help and support us. It’s important they have confidence in us and are aware of what we provide now and our plans moving forward.

“Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice really does have a bright future ahead and by us all working together we know the positive difference we will continue to make.”