New homes for Great Houghton as road safety fears "allayed"

GREAT Houghton is to expand with more than 100 new homes after councillors unanimously approved plans - despite concerns over road safety.

The estate of 104 homes has been downsized slightly from original plans for 108 homes on the site, off High Street, which is currently mainly grassland.

However, Cllr Dorothy Coates - who represents the area - raised questions about road safety.

Access to the site was close to a point where traffic approached the village from a downhill stretch of road, with many drivers travelling at speed, she said.

There was also a history of collisions in the area and she told a meeting of Barnsley Council’s planning board: “My concerns are the access”.

“It is really hard to get suitable access on that road. I pass that spot around six times a day, it is a really bad spot for car accidents, it is such a bad bend.

“It is a frequent spot for accidents. In good conscience I could not say I am happy with the access points.

“I appreciate we need houses, I appreciate it is in the (local) plan,” she said.

Expanding village: Great Houghton is to get new homes

Cll Martin Morrell, who represents the nearby Dearne North ward, agreed with her comments on traffic speed.

Planning and highways officers explained the new junction had been planned with a wide splay, providing increased visibility for traffic emerging from the junction, along with pedestrian refuges.

One told the meeting: “To give you a bit of comfort, the scheme presented is the final scheme, we have gone through various situations to get to where we ended up.

“The access is wide. The reason for that is to give as much visibility as possible.

“Vehicle users, when leaving the site, have the ability to look in both directions safely.

“It has been taken extremely seriously,” he said.

Cllr Coates said the explanation had “allayed my fears to some extent”.

The development attracted around a dozen comments from residents, though they were not discussed at the meeting, other than to confirm a bat survey had been conducted.

The site had been earmarked for homes under the council’s Local Plan, a blueprint designed to shape the future of both housing and businesses into the 2030s.

All councillors, including Cllr Coates and Cllr Morrell, voted in favour of the development.