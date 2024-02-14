Diabetes UK

The network will give people with a diabetes diagnosis, and their families and carers, the chance to meet, share experiences, and hear guest speakers.

The group has the backing of Cllr David Roche, chair of Rotherham Council’s health and wellbeing board.

He said: “I am really delighted to support the setting up of a peer support group as it can offer so much support to people with diabetes and their carers.

“I am already working with the group to raise awareness of diabetes throughout Rotherham and am more than happy to do as much as I can to support the peer network.’

Terry Nougher-Fuller, a Diabetes UK volunteer who has lived with diabetes for almost 60 years, will be at the launch event.

The 82-year-old was heavily involved with a previous Rotherham support group and was also Diabetes UK’s first Service Champion, working alongside health professionals on the Diabetes Clinical Committee.

“The original group started in 1979 and I joined in 1984,” he said, “and we had a very strong group at the time, but over the years it gradually dwindled.

“I’m really looking forward to us starting up again.”

The first meeting will be held in the Garden Room at Rotherham Town Hall on Wednesday, February 21 between 6pm and 7.30pm.

All are welcome to attend with no booking required.