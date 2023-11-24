Register
BREAKING

Day of activity to help people living with diabetes

A DAY of activity, talks and workshops to help people living with diabetes is coming to the AESSEAL New York Stadium in Rotherham.
By Jill Theobald
Published 24th Nov 2023, 10:18 GMT
Diabetes UKDiabetes UK
Diabetes UK

The Diabetes and Me event, on Sunday December 3, is designed to offer anyone living with type 1 or type 2 diabetes the opportunity to learn more and ask health care professionals and members of the Diabetes UK team questions.

Workshop sessions will cover topics such as physical activity, eating well with diabetes, and emotional wellbeing.

Guests can also find out more about Diabetes UK’s Together Type 1 programme for young people, pioneering project delivered in partnership with the Steve Morgan Foundation.

Most Popular

Core aims include reducing feelings of isolation and loneliness by developing strong peer support networks, and increasing knowledge and confidence on how to best manage type 1 diabetes – hopefully resulting in improved health and wellbeing as young people transition to adulthood.

For more information and to book tickets visit www.tinyurl.com/DiabetesRoth.

Related topics:DiabetesRotherhamNew York Stadium