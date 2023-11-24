Day of activity to help people living with diabetes
The Diabetes and Me event, on Sunday December 3, is designed to offer anyone living with type 1 or type 2 diabetes the opportunity to learn more and ask health care professionals and members of the Diabetes UK team questions.
Workshop sessions will cover topics such as physical activity, eating well with diabetes, and emotional wellbeing.
Guests can also find out more about Diabetes UK’s Together Type 1 programme for young people, pioneering project delivered in partnership with the Steve Morgan Foundation.
Core aims include reducing feelings of isolation and loneliness by developing strong peer support networks, and increasing knowledge and confidence on how to best manage type 1 diabetes – hopefully resulting in improved health and wellbeing as young people transition to adulthood.
For more information and to book tickets visit www.tinyurl.com/DiabetesRoth.