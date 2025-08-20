New children's book raising cash to help preserve Wentworth Woodhouse

DOWN the generations, the occupants of Wentworth Woodhouse may have changed, with the Fitzwilliam family giving way to students and others in more recent years.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But one constant occupant has been its bats - and they have special protection during the ongoing restoration of the Grade I Listed country house.

Now their story has been told in a new children’s book, which will help generate cash towards the preservation work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The story, aimed at three to seven year olds, has been written by children’s author Sue Wilkins and the illustrated book tells the story of Billy, a bat born at the mansion’s stables during 1912.

It weaves historical fact into the story, to give the tale an education edge, as well as an environmental one, about the need to protect bats’ habitats.

It is told in rhyme and checks in on historical events like a visit by King George V and Queen Mary.

A Billy the Bat toy has also been produced and will also help to boost the income of the Wentworth Woodhouse Preservation Trust, which is now responsible for the house and gardens.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wentworth Woodhouse’s CEO Sarah McLeod called on self-published author Sue Wilkins after working with her in 2016, when she produced a successful book for a previous project.

Fact meets fiction: Sue with her book at Wentworth Woodhouse

“The book was really popular,” said Sarah. “I had one in mind for Wentworth Woodhouse - the story of a bat named Billy after the 7th Earl Fitzwilliam. Sue was the perfect person for the task.”

Sue said: “I’d never heard of Wentworth Woodhouse, so Sarah suggested I visit.

“I fell in love with it and the amazing stories of its owners. Sarah told me about the Trust’s plans for the site and I accepted immediately.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sue had to learn about bats, too: “I always thought they were blind,” she explained.

“When I found that though they rely heavily on sonar, they do have relatively good vision, I could plan what my character would discover on his adventures, such as the famous George Stubbs painting of the Marquess’s racehorse Whistlejacket, the bear pit which was once in the gardens and an encounter with the King and Queen.”