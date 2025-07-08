'Much needed community service' celebrated at launch of CIC

EMPOWERED: Mayor of Rotherham Cllr Rukhsana Ismail (second on right) with members of the EMI CIC at the launch event

A NEW community interest company aimed at “breaking the silence around male domestic abuse” has been launched in Rotherham.

Empowering Men Initiative CIC was launched in the borough with a special event attended by members of the community and the Mayor of Rotherham Cllr Rukhsana Ismail.

A spokesperson said: “The Empowering Men Initiative CIC aims to break the silence around male domestic abuse and offer a safe, supportive environment for men affected by it.

“The Lady Mayor commended our group’s efforts, stating this is a 'much-needed and vital service for the community'.

“Founded by a team of passionate advocates with lived and professional experience, our organisation recognises the stigma and isolation many men face when seeking help and is committed to offering a safe space free from judgement.”

The initiative provides confidential case-by-case advice and support to male survivors of domestic abuse.

A key part of the CIC service – which is also based in Sheffield and Bradford - is the launch of a new Peer Support Group, beginning July 14 at the Rotherham Social Prescribing Hub in Rawmarsh.

The group will meet on the second and fourth Monday of each month from 7pm to 9pm.

The spokesperson added: “The Peer Support Group provides a confidential and welcoming space for men to talk, listen, and receive emotional support in a non-clinical setting.

“Trained facilitators will be present to guide discussions and ensure the group remains a safe and respectful environment.”

Future plans include expanding services with training opportunities, art projects, awareness campaigns, and collaborative work with other local services.

For more information visit www.emicic.org.