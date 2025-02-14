MP visits 'impressive local business'

John Healey MP touring Senior Architectural Systems with managing director Mark Wadsworth

MP John Healey has hailed an award-winning Dearne Valley business as “inspiring” after hearing about the firm's work to equip young people with the skills they need for the workplace.

The Rawmarsh and Conisbrough MP visited Denaby-based Senior Architectural Systems - a recognised leader in innovation, particularly for its groundbreaking PURe® aluminium window system.

The product features a patented thermal barrier to improve energy efficiency and earned Senior Architectural Systems the prestigious King’s Award for Enterprise in Innovation - beating competition from both Rolls Royce and Sheffield Forgemasters for the accolade.

The company, based at Eland Road in Denaby Main, is also nurturing the next generation of talent and supporting local economic growth by providing hands-on training and professional development opportunities.

Its Better Learners, Better Workers programme equips young people with essential workplace skills, works with local schools and ensures children and young people involved get a chance for an interview if they need one later in life.

Defence secretary Mr Healey said: “Senior Architectural Systems is such an impressive local business and you can clearly see why it’s been awarded the prestigious King’s Award for Innovation.

“Everyone at the company is committed to providing such high-end products and dedicated to helping local young people succeed and learn.

“It’s inspiring to see the company’s dedication to local youngsters – offering a vital scheme to help equip them for their future working life.”

Senior Architectural Systems’ managing director Mark Wadsworth said:“It was a privilege to welcome John and give him a tour of our facility in Denaby.”