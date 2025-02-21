MP praises 'vital local hub' after visit

By Jill Theobald
Published 21st Feb 2025, 09:12 BST
John Healey with (from left to right) Helping Hands deputy manager Emma wood and centre manager Kelly WiddowsonJohn Healey with (from left to right) Helping Hands deputy manager Emma wood and centre manager Kelly Widdowson
JOHN Healey has praised a community facility in the Dearne Valley as a “vital local hub” after being welcomed by staff and members.

The Rawmarsh and Conisbrough MP spoke with workers, volunteers and members of Edlington’s sustainable project Helping Hands during a visit to the centre on Edlington Lane.

Trustees, staff and volunteers have developed the former infant school building to provide a facility that responds to community need and delivers a wide range of services.

The site is home to Shedheads CIC and Altogether 4 Autism as well as an internet hub, on-site charity shop and a community cafe.

John Healey MP speaking with residents at Edlington Helping HandsJohn Healey MP speaking with residents at Edlington Helping Hands
Helping Hands aims to support the community, both socially and economically, through job search facilities and health and wellbeing initiatives.

John Healey MP said: “Everyone involved at Helping Hands should be proud of the work they do across the community in Edlington.

“Speaking with those who use the centre it was clear to see how important it is to people locally and how much they value the work carried out by staff and volunteers.

“Whether that’s through hosting different events and clubs to providing essential programmes, it really is a vital local hub that brings a range of local services together, making it accessible to the community.”

Centre manager Kelly Widdowson said: “We were pleased to welcome John and show him how we deliver a wide range of services that empower individuals and strengthen the local area.

“By working closely with the community, we help people develop new skills, build confidence, and offer the support they need to shape their future.

