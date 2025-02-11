More partners announced for 'exceptional educational resource'

‘Skills zone in progress’: The project team from Gripple on site with the Skills Street Children’s Capital of Culture trainees.

MAJOR business partners have been confirmed for an interactive, immersive skills experience ahead of its opening in Rotherham later this year.

South Yorkshire's Skills Street, located at Gulliver's Valley theme park, aims to “revolutionise” how the region delivers work-related experiences and training for young people, schools, families, and educators.

The innovative centre – with core partners The Work-wise Foundation, Gulliver's Theme Parks and Resorts, and South Yorkshire Teaching Hub – will provide a hands-on approach to developing, growing, and honing skills, aiming to inspire and inform people of all ages about careers and the world of work across all industries.

Among the key partners already signed up – across sectors including energy and infrastructure, the built environment, health and social work, advanced manufacturing, and retail – are E.ON, Esh Group, Rotherham Council, and Gripple.

John Barber from The Work-wise Foundation said: “Each partner will have a dedicated physical space within the experience, tailored to represent their sector.

“We'll be announcing additional partners from engineering, catering and hospitality, arts and culture, and food production sectors in the coming weeks.

“Alongside our core partners, numerous exciting experiences will be based at Skills Street, so watch this space!"

Julie Dalton, managing director of Gulliver's, said: "From core partners to special experiences, Skills Street is developing into an exceptional educational resource for young people in the region.

“This inspirational space will be staffed by specialist Edutainers, who will both educate and entertain visitors, providing knowledge and skills in an engaging way."

Katherine Lewis-Ward, from South Yorkshire Teaching Hub, said: "South Yorkshire is home to some amazing organisations, and we are looking forward to working with them as we showcase this new engaging, innovative experience developed to inspire and inform children, young people, and adults from across the region, supplementing and supporting the amazing work taking place in our regions schools."

Construction is expected to be completed later this year.

The project is part of a £20million investment secured by Rotherham Council to enhance the leisure economy and skills in Rotherham.

Other beneficiaries of the Levelling Up funding include Wentworth Woodhouse, Thrybergh Country Park, Rother Valley Country Park, Magna, and Maltby Learning Trust.