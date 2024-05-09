The shirts were on sale for Rotherham Hospice - pic Jimmy Brailsford

AN ANGRY Millers supporter has hit out after exclusive Rotherham United shirts which were sold to raise money for a local charity later appeared for re-sale on eBay for more than four times their original price.

The limited edition training shirts had been made available to the public for £35 each in the online sale in aid of Rotherham Hospice – prompting 2,500 visits to the hospice website and selling out in just ten minutes.

The 100 shirts, spanning all adult sizes, raised around £3,500 in funding for the facility on Broom Road, with director of income generation at the hospice Debbie Coulson describing the “overwhelming response” as “truly amazing.”

But Millers fan Kev Johnson later took to social media after spotting that two successful bidders were re-selling their shirts on eBay – some for up to as much as £149.

Numerous X – formerly Twitter – users commented on Mr Johnson's post, replying: “That’s disgusting,” “Appalling” and “Embarrassing. Hope no one buys them.”

Mr Johnson told the Advertiser: “Many Millers fans missed out on getting the shirts and that's one thing.

“But what has made it worse is seeing the shirts on eBay that were to raise money for the hospice on sale for so much more and for the sellers to make that profit.

“It's not fair on real and genuine fans who missed out and wanted to buy those shirts and keep them as souvenirs and raise money for a local charity at the same time.

“I understand some people on eBay are full-time sellers and we've all got to earn a crust but when shirts are sold for charity and then re-sold it leaves a really sour taste.”

Mr Johnson said he had approached the sellers explaining the situation and offering to buy the shirts back at the original price, plus shipping costs, in order to ensure the money went back to the hospice but did not receive a response.“I feel they should do the honourable thing,” he said.

“I hope nobody buys them and they lose the money.”