'Overwhelming response' to sale of Millers’ shirts in aid of hospice

GENEROUS Millers’ fans raised £3,500 for Rotherham Hospice after buying all available limited edition training shirts in an online sale – in just ten minutes.
By Jill Theobald
Published 2nd May 2024, 11:25 BST
Rotherham United players wearing the shirts which sold out - photo by Jimmy BrailsfordRotherham United players wearing the shirts which sold out - photo by Jimmy Brailsford
Rotherham United players wearing the shirts which sold out - photo by Jimmy Brailsford

Following the recent 0-0 draw with Birmingham City, the exclusive Rotherham United shirts warm-up shirts were made available to the public for £35 each with all proceeds going directly to Rotherham Hospice.

The sale generated a lot of interest and anticipation on social media, prompting 2,500 visits to the hospice website as soon as the shirts sale launched.

Within just ten minutes, all shirts 100 shirts, spanning all adult sizes, were sold out – equating to around £3,500 raised in funding for the hospice, on Broom Road.

Director of income generation at the hospice, Debbie Coulson, said: "The overwhelming response to the limited-edition shirt sale is truly amazing.

“It's incredible to witness the Rotherham community coming together to support their local hospice once again.

“The funds raised from this initiative will greatly enhance our ability to provide compassionate care and support to our patients and their families.

“At Rotherham Hospice, every donation plays a pivotal role in enhancing the delivery of our comprehensive services.

“Whether it's offering essential medical care, providing emotional support, or creating a comforting environment – every contribution directly impacts the lives of those served by the hospice.”

The online sale is the latest success to stem from the Rotherham United Diamond Partners initiative, which saw six local companies team up to promote Rotherham Hospice as the main sponsor on the RUFC shirt.

