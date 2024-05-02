Rotherham United players wearing the shirts which sold out - photo by Jimmy Brailsford

Following the recent 0-0 draw with Birmingham City, the exclusive Rotherham United shirts warm-up shirts were made available to the public for £35 each with all proceeds going directly to Rotherham Hospice.

The sale generated a lot of interest and anticipation on social media, prompting 2,500 visits to the hospice website as soon as the shirts sale launched.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Within just ten minutes, all shirts 100 shirts, spanning all adult sizes, were sold out – equating to around £3,500 raised in funding for the hospice, on Broom Road.

a

Director of income generation at the hospice, Debbie Coulson, said: "The overwhelming response to the limited-edition shirt sale is truly amazing.

“It's incredible to witness the Rotherham community coming together to support their local hospice once again.

“The funds raised from this initiative will greatly enhance our ability to provide compassionate care and support to our patients and their families.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“At Rotherham Hospice, every donation plays a pivotal role in enhancing the delivery of our comprehensive services.

“Whether it's offering essential medical care, providing emotional support, or creating a comforting environment – every contribution directly impacts the lives of those served by the hospice.”