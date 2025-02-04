Millers fans hold bucket collection for tragic Leo

Millers fans held a bucket collection and laid a wreath when the teams met at St Andrew's. Photo by Jim Brailsford.

ROTHERHAM United fans joined forces with rival followers to remember a schoolboy who lost his life to knife crime.

Twelve-year-old Birmingham City Leo Ross was fatally stabbed in January and last Saturday's League One match between the Blues and the Millers at St Andrew's Stadium was the scene of emotional tributes.

Members of Rotherham United Supporters Club held a bucket collection, laid a wreath and released balloons at the ground as they came together with City followers.

"Tragedies like this remind you that there are much more important things than football," said supporters club chief Roy Squires.

"We knew that Birmingham fans were honouring Leo and we wanted to join them in that and show our solidarity with them.

"Everything went really well. We were very humbled by the reception we received.

"We'd like to thank everyone at St Andrew's for the welcome they extended to us. Leo and his family will remain in our thoughts."

During the match, play was halted in the 12th minute so that the crowd, players and officials could applaud the youngster.

Rotherham manager Steve Evans, who joined in with his staff and substitutes on the touchline, said: "It was a very touching moment.

"I was pleased to see every single person in the ground - whether they were of a blue or red persuasion - take part. Millers fans have always been brilliant at extending their warmth in situations like this.

"It's a young life taken in terrible circumstances far too soon. Go well in the great upstairs, Leo."