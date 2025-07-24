'Meadow of Memories' set to be a moving tribute to loved ones

MOVING TRIBUTE: Rotherham Hospice's Feather Appeal will be in the grounds of Wentworth Woodhouse in August

A “WONDERFUL” tribute to Rotherham’s loved and lost will be created through a partnership between the town’s hospice, Wentworth Woodhouse and local businesses.

Three of the area’s manufacturers – AESSEAL, MTL Advanced and Pryor Marking Technology – have come together in support of Rotherham Hospice’s new Feather Appeal, a display of remembrance in the historic gardens of Wentworth Woodhouse.

The Feather Appeal invites the public to dedicate a beautifully crafted steel feather in memory of their loved ones, with each feather forming part of a 'Meadow of Memories' installation at the grade II stately home this August.

Funds raised will help Rotherham Hospice continue its work supporting patients and families facing terminal illness.

Rotherham-based AESSEAL is the headline sponsor of the project, with steel fabricators MTL Advanced crafting the hundreds of steel for the installation, and Sheffield-based Pryor Marking Technology engraving all of the dedications onto the accompanying steel tags.

AESSEAL managing director Chris Rea said: “The Feather Appeal brings together so much of what is good about Rotherham, from its businesses to the local hospice and Wentworth Woodhouse as well as, of course, the wonderful Dame Julie Kenny who had such strong connections with all three.

“As a result we had no hesitation in supporting what will be a wonderful and lasting tribute to many Rotherham people who had cause to use the hospice towards the end of their lives, which many of their families will have been grateful for.”

Jamie Sharp, business manager at MTL Advanced, said: “This partnership gives our apprentices a meaningful opportunity to contribute their newly learned skills to an inspiring local project, while helping to make a difference to a cause that touches so many lives in our community.”

The installation will be on display at Wentworth Woodhouse between August 9 and 23 (10am to 5pm Tuesday to Sunday).

At the end of the installation, people can take home their feather and engraved tag as a keepsake.

Rotherham Hospice CEO, Mat Cottle-Shaw added: “This project reflects the very best of our area—the compassion, the craftsmanship, and the community spirit.

“We’re incredibly grateful to MTL Advanced, AESSEAL, Pryor Marking Technology, and Wentworth Woodhouse for making this tribute possible.”

For more information visit www.rotherhamhospice.org.uk/feather-appeal.