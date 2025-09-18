Mayor meets 'inspiring' volunteers in need of new book base

NEW CHAPTER?: (L-R) Volunteer Sheila Handy, former customer Ross Aitken, South Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppard, former customer Millie Smith, and volunteers Sheila Etches and Donna Carroll

FORMER volunteers and customers at a free book shop which closed in Rotherham town centre met with South Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppard in a bid to find a new space for the “real community asset”.

The GET Free Books outlet opened on College Walk near the bus interchange in 2020 as part of the Global Educational Trust's scheme to make reading available to all via its 20-plus shops, in mainly unoccupied units across Britain.

The Rotherham outlet, staffed by volunteers, went on to become a “real community asset” according to regulars who were left “heartbroken” after the literacy base shut its doors in March this year following the sale of the unit.

The closure was described by MP Sarah Champion as “devastating.”

Volunteer Sheila Etches and her team have been trying to secure new premises ever since to continue the legacy of the literacy base and invited Mayor Coppard to meet ex-volunteers and former customers.

“With this shop gone a lot of people are at a loss,” she said.

“People miss coming in and having a chat and grabbing a book – it became a real community asset for many.

“It was a lifeline for our elderly visitors, but we also had a children's section as well a lot of students came down from the college either to donate or pick up text books and revision guides.

“The location was great as we were so close to the interchange and it was very accessible for people with mobility issues.”

South Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppard said: “Improving literacy changes lives.

“I’ve seen it first-hand when I worked at The Book Trust, the UK’s biggest children’s reading charity.

“I was pleased to meet the team behind GET Free Books and learn more about their inspiring work in Rotherham.

“Their passion for reading is creating real change, helping more people discover the power and possibility books can bring.

“I’ve offered our help in their efforts to find a town centre site and I look forward to seeing the shop back up and running and supporting our communities in Rotherham and across South Yorkshire.

“Books don’t just teach us about the world, they inspire us.

“They spark imagination, bring joy, and open doors to opportunity.”