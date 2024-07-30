Magical moments await at Grimm and Co
Grimm and Co – whose Emporium of Stories is based at Ship Hill – will be hosting four Sneaky Peek Stories sessions during August.
Communications coordinator Louise Treloar said: “We are offering a bespoke experience for people who hold curiosities about the charitable side of the work we do at Grimm and Co.
“You may have heard of the wonders that take place past Graham Grimm’s office and on through to Grizelda’s Trove of Twists, Tales and Trinkets.
“Well, now you can come and see for yourself and take that giant step for humankind behind the secret door!”
A 'Pot Painting - How to Grow Unicorns and Other Magical Beings' event will also be held on August 23.
The creative session will enable participants to tap into their inner artist by designing and painting their own plant pot as well plant some magical seeds.
Both sessions are aged 4+ and can be booked via Grimm's Eventbrite page.
There will also be a drop-in Lego Cafe on Friday, August 9, 10am-12noon Come along to our for a relaxed session chatting and playing with Lego.
Added Louise: “We have self-led creative activities in the shop and Feastery (café) and the new activities for the holidays include treasure maps and landmarks.
“Or you could play board games in the café as we have a wide selection.”
“We'll also be at Ferham Festival on Saturday, August 17 and Rotherham Show on Saturday September 7 and 8.
