The new Rotherham Hospice Shop opened up recently in Rotherham Interchange pictured left to right are: retail manager Theresa Cooper, volunteer Fatima Alqadi, assistant manager Jenny Venton and volunteer Odunayo Agunbiade - photo by Kerrie Beddows

ROTHERHAM Hospice decided to kick off a 'Second Hand September 'campaign with a first class launch of its latest new concept store.

The hospice took part in Oxfam’s national appeal to “take a stance against fast fashion and dress for a fairer world” with the opening of its new outlet on College Walk in the town centre.

The store is the second of its new-look charity shops following the recent retail shop in Manvers which acted as a pilot for a new concept and feel the organisation is aiming to extend across its existing stores, as well as upcoming new locations.

Debbie Coulson, director of income generation, said: “This is another look at the fresh, new look we’re bringing to charity shopping which is all about celebrating pre-loved treasures.

The new Rotherham Hospice Shop opened up recently in Rotherham Interchange - pic by Kerrie Beddows

“It's all about sustainability and giving clothes a second chance, giving worth back to them.

“This shop showcases all sorts of labels and brands from New Look, Top Shop and Primark right up to Hugo Boss, Ted Baker, and Vivienne Westwood.

“Just because an item is pre-loved, doesn't mean that shopping for it shouldn't be an experience and that's what we're doing here with the new concept stores.

“People in Rotherham are rightly proud of the community and we want to have shops that they are proud of as well so opening another shop in the town centre is a double win for us.

The new Rotherham Hospice Shop opened up recently in Rotherham Interchange pictured left to right are: retail manager Theresa Cooper, volunteer, Fatima Alqadi, assistant manager Jenny Venton and volunteer Odunayo Agunbiade - pic by Kerrie Beddows

“There were queues when we opened the doors this morning and people hand-picking items and the tills were ringing straight away.

“One customer told us it's the best shop in Rotherham!

“The photo portraits dotted about the store are of our wonderful volunteers wearing donated clothes and accessories which is a great tribute to them as we couldn't keep our charity shops open seven days a week without them.

“We're always needing more volunteers – plus it could be a great opportunity for young people who are looking to gain experience in customer service, too.

“While this store focuses on clothes and accessories, our other stores and website continue to stock bric-a-brac, household items, books and so on and we are always on the look out for donations.

“These can be donated at any of our stores or we can arrange free collection online.”

Debbie added: “Ahead of our big superstore opening at Great Eastern Retail Park in Parkgate later this year, we plan to open four more shops before the end of the year and will also be refurbishing all of our existing charity shops, too.”

Welcoming the new outlet, Carrie Sudbury, chief executive of Barnsley and Rotherham Chamber of Commerce, said: “I’m thrilled to see the opening of Rotherham Hospice’s new charity shop - it's a fantastic addition to Rotherham’s town centre.

“This store not only supports a wonderful cause but also promotes local, sustainable shopping.

“I encourage everyone visiting the town centre to stop by and support the 'Second Hand September' campaign, which is offering a unique shopping experience while funding the vital services provided by Rotherham Hospice."