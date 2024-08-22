Hospice opens 'Rother nice' concept charity shop
Rotherham Hospice held a grand opening of its latest retail shop in Manvers, with the outlet expected to be a pilot for a new look and feel the organisation is aiming to extend across its existing stores, as well as upcoming new locations.
Mat Cottle-Shaw, chief executive officer of Rotherham Hospice, described the new shop, based at Onyx Retail Park, as a “bold step forward in our retail strategy, featuring a fresh and innovative concept design that will redefine charity fashion shopping.”
“The opening of our Manvers shop marks the beginning of an exciting few years for Rotherham Hospice,” he said.
“This shop is the first manifestation of our ambitious strategy, shaped by the valuable insights gained from our recent community survey.
“Our goal is to enhance and expand our retail offerings, starting with Manvers and continuing with the launch of our much-anticipated, first-ever Superstore at Great Eastern Retail Park in Parkgate later this year and other locations across Rotherham.
The new shop in Manvers not only aims to provide a unique shopping experience but also serves as a crucial source of funding for the Hospice.
“This support enables us to continue providing exceptional care and support to our patients and their families.
“Our charity shops are essential, generating 30 per cent of the income needed to keep our hospice running.”
One of the first customers who found a pre-loved treasure said: “It's wonderful to see second-hand clothes that are presented so nicely and still affordable.”
