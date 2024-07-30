Minnie before the haircut

TWO kind-hearted eight-year-old youngsters have found the short cut to fundraising success after they both donated their lovely locks to a cancer charity.

Minnie Land, from East Dene, and Obi Harris-White, who lives in Waverley, both opted to visit their local hair salons for a trim with a difference – by donating their hair to the Little Princess Trust, the charity that provides wigs for children living with the effects of cancer treatment.

Minnie's proud mum Michelle said: “Minnie knew of a little girl at her school who has alopecia and asked me a while ago if there were places that made wigs for children.

“I told her about The Little Princess Trust and she decided she was going to grown her hair for a year and then have it cut and donate it.

Hairdresser Claire Huckbody at TJ's Hair Design with Minnie

“Minnie loves her long hair and would sit for hours having it done by me and played with, but she was determined and started a fundraising page so she could raise money for the trust as well.

“She had a target of £100 but has since gone on to top £1,200 which is brilliant.

“She got a lot of support from friends and family as well as pupils and teachers at her school at Badsley Moor Lane.”

And she is a big fan of her dramatic new look which was created by hairdresser Claire Huckbody at TJ's Hair Design on Badsley Moor Lane.

Obi before the hair cut

“She loves her new hair style and has been getting lots of compliments,” said mum Michelle.

“She has now decided she is going to grow it long and have it cut and donated again in eight years time!”

Fellow kind-hearted Rotherham youngster Obi Harris-White has been growing his hair for the last two years and decided to go for the chop to support the Little Princess Trust as well as raise money for youth homeless charity Roundabout which has services ion Rotherham and Sheffield.

“Obi has always talked about helping people and if we see a homeless person on the street he always wants to help them,” said his proud mum Emma.

Obi with his hair donation

“He said he wanted to do something for charity and for the homeless and we decided that since he had been growing his hair for a couple of years, a hair cut would be a good thing to do.”

After a visit to barbershop Ace of Fadez in Clifton, he emerged with £270 in sponsorship for Roundabout and enough hair to donate to the Little Princess Trust.

Roundabout events fundraiser Denise Lawrenson said: “Everybody at Roundabout is so proud of Obi and what he has done to support two charities so effectively.

“He and all the people who gave so much in sponsorship can be assured that the money will go towards supporting some of the region’s most vulnerable young people.”

Obi post hair cut in his Roundabout t-shirt

There is still time to donate to both of the youngsters' online fundraising campaigns.

Support Minnie’s campaign by visiting her JustGiving page – www.justgiving.com/page/michelle-land-1717403369083.