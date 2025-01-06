Kind-hearted Chloe saves the day for Asda customer

When a customer fainted in our Parkgate supermarket in Rotherham, service colleague Chloe was on hand to catch her before she fell to the floor.

Shopping in busy supermarkets can be a testing and competitive experience for customers hunting down the biggest bargains.

But at Rotherham's Parkgate base there is one thing that every caller can be sure of – the compassion of a store worker called Chloe.

Her tea and sympathy for a woman pensioner who fell ill on one of the aisles was beyond the call of duty, and has now been recognised by Asda’s top brass.

Chloe – her surname has not been revealed – has become the pride of the company's 145,000-strong staff nationwide.

"The lady, who is in her late 70s, was a bit shaken up, so Chloe chatted with her, got her a drink and a chair to sit on and then, when she was feeling better, packed up all her shopping.

"Not wanting the lady to walk to the bus stop on her own, Chloe drove her home, made her a cup of tea and stayed with her for a while to make sure she was okay."

Chloe, who is aged 29, recalled: "The lady looked so white and was shaky.

"I asked her if she was ok and then she passed out. Thankfully I managed to catch her, otherwise she could have been hurt."

The pensioner didn't take Chloe's above-and-beyond actions for granted.

"The lady has been back in the store since and when she saw me she gave me a big hug and thanked me again."

Her devotion to duty was the subject of online support.

More than 30,000 people showed their admiration for Chloe on Facebook.

One woman wrote: "How kind – that brought tears to my eyes. What a great act of kindness."

And there was even a suggestion for a change of profession: "Well done love, you need to go into nursing. We need more compassionate people in nursing today."

An Asda spokesperson told the Advertiser: “At Asda, customers are at the heart of everything we do.

"Our colleagues show dedication and care towards their customers every day.

"We are pleased that Chloe is rightly receiving the appreciation and recognition that she deserves.”