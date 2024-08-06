Job opportunities at Forge Island’s cinema
An assistant manager, duty managers, cinema operatives and cleaners are among the positions currently open.
The eight-screen boutique Arc is set to open in September – the main key project in Rotherham Council’s town centre masterplan, bringing cinema back here after a 30-year hiatus.
An Arc spokesperson said: “As we prepare to open our doors, we are on the lookout for enthusiastic, passionate individuals to join our team.
“While previous cinema experience is not required, we value hospitality experience for our management roles.
“Our engagement on Facebook has shown an overwhelming demand for jobs, and we are excited to meet that need by offering a range of positions to support our community.
“The Arc Cinema is more than just a place to watch movies; it’s a destination for film lovers, a hub of entertainment, and a vibrant part of Rotherham’s revitalisation.”
Search The Arc Cinema on Indeed for job details.
