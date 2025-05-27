Jeremy Clarkson recalls his Advertiser days in new Clarkson's Farm series

Advertiser team: Bushy haired Jeremy Clarkson and his colleagues in the early 80s

Any publicity is good publicity, so they say. Even if it's not exactly what you'd want to hear or read about yourself.

And your own Rotherham Advertiser found itself in that situation in the unlikely backdrop of Season Four of Clarkson's Farm, which began airing this month.

Amazon Prime cameras follow the day-to-day life of Britain’s most unlikely farmer, Jeremy Clarkson, as he manages to antagonise locals and the area's council while trying to make a living off the land.

Clarkson is always one to come up with a "brilliant idea" – his latest being buying and transforming a run-down pub in Oxfordshire, to run alongside his farming business.

In episode one, South Yorkshire-born Jeremy was advised on screen by his land agent Charlie Ireland, that he would have to navigate the minefield that is Human Resources (HR) as he recruits a new team of staff in the hospitality industry.

The 'Who Wants To Be A Millionaire' host and former Top Gear presenter didn't know what HR stood for.

Once explained, he replied: "Oh, I don't have that.

"We didn't have HR when I was at the Rotherham Advertiser which was the last time I was employed."

If future staff at his coaching inn came to him with problems, he said he'd tell them to "Pull themselves together."

It was all the typical Clarkson bluster, and for those who worked with him at the Advertiser, back in the late 1970s and early 1980s, it provided a reminder of the bushy-haired youngster who breezed in and out of the newsroom.

He'd arrived after being expelled from Repton School and soon developed a reputation for doing what he wanted, rather than what the newspaper actually required at that time.

Les Payne, then sports editor, shared a desk with him.

"What we see of Jeremy Clarkson today is basically just an older version of what he was like back in the day, with his opinions and love of motors and whatever," he recalled.

"He arrived at the Advertiser because of some family connections, I think.

"I can't say he was particularly popular amongst work colleagues, and I don't think he did much socialising in Rotherham as he seemed to go to London every weekend.

"It was all about cars, particularly fast cars and didn't seem to have any real enthusiasm in the routine stuff that weekly newspapers did in those days."

“He had a presence about him, though.

"He's about 6ft 4ins and used to wear jeans and Cuban heels and had that fuzzy hairstyle.

"But he didn't want to get involved in things we needed to be covered – like Wickersley Show."

Les was referring to the time Clarkson was detailed to record all the results from the show.

Famously, he lost his rag because of the amount of detail – and disputes – involved in gathering the competition results. He stormed out.

"As a junior reporter you had to cover run-of-the-mill stories, but he wasn't interested," said Les.

"He said he didn't like sport much either – regarding football as '22 men kicking a bag of air around a muddy pitch.'

"But, fair play to him, he has gone on to do very well."

Another former colleague Keith Higginbottom said a few years ago: "Peter Gascoigne was editor at the time and it fell to Ralph Pitman and myself to 'manage' Clarkson through the daily grind of local news output.

"It was a colourful newsroom to say the least and even then it was clear we were dealing with a larger than life character!"

Clarkson, who was born in Burghwallis, Doncaster, and claims to be a Doncaster Rovers' fan, put the Advertiser experience and his National Council for the Training of Journalists courses at Richmond College in Sheffield, to good use.

Leaving Rotherham, he secured a job as motoring correspondent for The Shropshire Star, went on to launch the Motoring Press Agency and never looked in the rear view mirror again.

Now aged 65, the father of three has been with his partner Irish-born former actress and screenplay writer Lisa Hogan since 2017.

Clarkson's farm and pub in the Cotswolds, have become notable attractions for fans and visitors.

However, traffic issues have frequently been a headache for locals who don't want to share in the TV limelight.