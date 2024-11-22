Guests enjoying the 2023 switch-on - pic by Kerrie Beddows

THE start of the festive season will officially begin in seasonal style next week in Mexborough – with the annual Christmas lights switch-on.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A bumper crowd of more than 2,000 watched at last year's event, and there was a variety of entertainment for onlookers, including music, guest appearances from the likes of Elsa, Olaf and the Grinch as well as more than 250 children visiting Santa's Grotto to receive free gifts.

Speaking after the event, Cllr Sean Gibbons, Mexborough First, said the date was already in the diary for the 2024 event which he predicted would be “even bigger and better.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Commenting on this year's event – on Thursday, November 28 – Cllr Gibbons said: “It has been a huge task we have been given this year to arrange the event on our own and not without its challenges due to significant costs.

Guests enjoying the 2023 switch-on - pic by Kerrie Beddows

“But thanks to contributions from local businesses, community members pulling together and budget pledges from myself and Cllr Pickering, we are going into this event with full confidence, not just for this year but for the future, too – for 2025 and beyond.”

Plans for 2024 include new Christmas baubles, festive stalls, carol singers, face painting, a treasure hunt in the indoor market, and Santa's Grotto.

The event – supported by Mexborough First councillors, Well Doncaster, Grupobimbo, Gala Tents, Tuby’s Amusements, and Market Asset Management – will run from 4pm to 7pm.

“We are a group of residents, businesses and community members all trying to do our best for Mexborough,” added Cllr Gibbons.

“This is an important annual event – it's the start of Christmas!”