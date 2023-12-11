A BUMPER crowd of more than 2,000 watched as Mexborough’s Christmas lights were switched on.

There was a variety of entertainment for onlookers, including music and guest appearance from the likes of Elsa, Olaf and the Grinch.

And Santa put a smile on the faces of more than 250 children who visited the grotto and received free gifts.

Entertainment included singers Joshua Luke, Donna Bennett and Frank Knapton, while there were also church and school choirs, the Flaminglettes burlesque dancers, Highwoods Links 4 Families dancers, SV Dance Studio, violinist Sarah Anne Bush and festive music courtesy of Doncaster Radio.

Many people commented to organisers that the crowd was the biggest they had known in years.

Donna Bennett, secretary of events group MECi, said: “The event was a huge success thanks to hard work by Mexborough Events Committee inclusive over the past few months who have been working tirelessly behind the scenes to make the night so special for everyone.

“The performances were excellent and everyone had a fantastic time.”

Cllr Sean Gibbons, Mexborough First, added: “It was a huge pleasure to again support the Christmas event as we celebrate the start of the festive season in Mexborough.

“Special thanks to our resident Santa who put a smile on so many children's faces.

“Also, to Steve and Martin of Rotherham Sitwell Rotary for ensuring that Santa arrived in a festive sleigh this year.”

The date is in the diary already for next year’s event on Thursday, November 28, which Cllr Gibbons said would be even bigger and better.

1 . Mexborough Christmas lights switch on. Mexborough Christmas lights switch on. Photo: Kerrie Beddows Photo Sales

2 . Pupils from New Pastures Primary School sang Christmas songs at the Mexborough Christmas lights switch on. Pupils from New Pastures Primary School sang Christmas songs at the Mexborough Christmas lights switch on. Photo: Kerrie Beddows Photo Sales

3 . The Flaminglettes burlesque group entertained at the Mexborough Christmas lights switch on. The Flaminglettes burlesque group entertained at the Mexborough Christmas lights switch on. Photo: Kerrie Beddows Photo Sales