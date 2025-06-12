It’s Millermen record collection day for Rotherham Hospice supporters
The song, first recorded in 1980, was re-recorded by hundreds of fans on the Tivoli End at Millmoor in January to raise money for Rotherham Hospice.
Those who pre-ordered on the day can collect their record today at the Rotherham Hospice Superstore at Parkgate from 6pm to 8pm.
Supporters who received cards with collection numbers on them are asked to bring it to ensure they get their copy. Those who don’t have the aforementioned card will still be able to get their copy because all donations have been accurately tracked and documented.
The record is in red vinyl and comes in a special sleeve. It has a run of 1,000 copies.
The recording was conducted by Rotherham musician Lee McMahon and backed by long-time Hospice supporter John Breckin.
