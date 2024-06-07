Invictus Games gold medallist launches hunt for Rotherham's 'game changers'

JJ Chalmers – ambassador for the launch of the Game Changer Nominations campaign.Pic PHIL WILKINSON / The National Lottery

FORMER Strictly star and Invictus Games gold medallist JJ Chalmers has launched a hunt for Rotherham's 'game changers'.

The ex-Royal Marine Commando and broadcaster has kicked off the search to find 30 people who have done extraordinary things over the last 30 years with the help of The National Lottery.

Throughout the UK, thousands of people have used National Lottery good causes funding to bring about change.

In Rotherham £118,492,623 has been awarded to arts, heritage, sport and community organisations and projects through 2,400 individual grants since the first National Lottery draw in November 1994.

A former Lance Corporal with 42 Commando in the Royal Marines, JJ was blown up by an IED explosion in Afghanistan in 2011 and suffered life-changing injuries in a blast that killed two of his colleagues.

He went on to win a gold medal at the Invictus Games in 2014, is a Patron for the Help for Heroes charity and became the first disabled presenter to host the Olympic Games.

JJ said: “I think it’s really important that we celebrate inspirational individuals and thank them for all that they do.

“If you know somebody who has done something amazing with National Lottery funding over the last 30 years, then please take the time to nominate them.”

Anyone who has received National Lottery funding or is part of a National Lottery-funded project in the categories of the arts, community, heritage or sport is eligible.

To nominate a Rotherham game changer, complete an entry form via the website - www.lotterygoodcauses.org.uk/gamechangers.