Inquest opens into death of five-year-old Yusuf

INQUEST OPENS: Yusuf Mahmud Nazir who died on November 23, 2022.

AN INQUEST has opened into the death of a five-year-old boy who was sent home from A&E.

Yusuf Mahmud Nazir died at Sheffield Children's Hospital on November 23, 2022, eight days after he was seen at Rotherham Hospital and sent home with antibiotics.

Last month NHS England published a second report into the death of the Thornhill Primary School pupil, which found family concerns, “particularly the mother’s instinct that her child was unwell”, were repeatedly not addressed across a number of the NHS providers which treated him.

Speaking at a press conference at the Consort Suite Hotel in Thurcroft, the Masbrough family, including Yusuf's mum Soniya Ahmed and uncle Zaheer Ahmed, called for an inquest into the death – which was backed by Rotherham MP Sarah Champion who said she stood “in solidarity” with the relatives.

Yusuf first started feeling ill on Sunday, November 13 2022.

He had contact with his GP twice on November 15 and 18 2022, NHS 111, Rotherham General Hospital, 999, Yorkshire Ambulance Service and Sheffield Children’s Hospital where he was admitted between November 18-23 2022.

He was diagnosed with tonsillitis and subsequently developed sepsis, respiratory failure and pneumonia.

There have been two independent investigations into the care and treatment that Yusuf received. The family was dissatisfied with the first, which prompted a second investigation being commissioned by NHS England.

Yusuf’s family have also met with the then Shadow Secretary for Health and Social Care, Wes Streeting MP, and subsequently the acting Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, Victoria Atkins MP.

The second report, an Independent Patient Safety Investigation into Yusuf’s care and treatment, was published on July 31 and made 16 recommendations, including national recommendations.

The inquest was formally opened HM Senior Coroner for South Yorkshire (West), Mrs Tanyka Rawden at Sheffield Medico-Legal Centre on Thursday, August 14.

Yusuf’s uncle Zaheer Ahmed attended the hearing as the family’s representative and spokesperson.

The family’s legal team is Counsel Adam Wagner KC from Doughty Street Chambers and Partner Anna Thwaites from Bindmans.

It is understood the inquest was adjourned to a case management hearing on January 30 next year, with a pre-inquest review hearing to be held beforehand, with the date yet to be fixed.