'Incredibly moving' Meadow of Memories comes to life

STRIKING DISPLAY: Pictured from left to right are, back row: Wentworth Woodhouse chief operating officer Julie Readman, MTL trainees Noah Roper and Joshua Dawson, MTL planning engineer Martin Salkeld, front: Rotherham Hospice corporate fundraising manager Sophie Barnett, CEO Mat Cottle-Shaw and individual giving manager Siobhan Halpin.

AN “INCREDIBLY moving” installation has been launched in the picturesque surroundings of a Grade I listed country house in the borough to raise funds for Rotherham Hospice.

The Meadow of Memories is Rotherham Hospice’s new Feather Appeal which has seen the organisation team up with local businesses to create a striking display of remembrance in the historic gardens of Wentworth Woodhouse.

The appeal invited members of the public to dedicate a beautifully crafted steel feather in memory of their loved ones, with each feather forming part of the installation.

Funds raised will help Rotherham Hospice continue its work of adding more life to every day for patients and families facing terminal illness.

Three of the area’s manufacturers – AESSEAL, MTL Advanced and Pryor Marking Technology – have been involved in supporting the display of remembrance.

The initiative is sponsored by Rotherham-based AESSEAL, with a company spokesperson describing it as “a meaningful initiative that will bring people together to honour loved ones while raising essential funds”.

MTL Advanced’s apprentices manufactured the hundreds of steel feathers for the installation, while Sheffield-based Pryor Marking Technology engraved all of the dedications onto the steel tags accompanying the feather.

Rotherham Hospice chief executive officer Mat Cottle-Shaw said: “Every feather in this field tells a story, but this installation is also about the future.

“These feathers help raise vital funds for Rotherham Hospice, so we can continue to be there for local families and help terminally ill people in Rotherham live well to the very end.

“To see the Meadow of Memories come to life at Wentworth Woodhouse is incredibly moving.

“Wentworth Woodhouse provides the perfect setting for reflection.

“Its gardens have been woven into countless local family memories, making it a fitting location to honour loved ones lost.

“It’s a powerful reminder of what our community can create when we come together, not only to honour those we’ve lost, but to ensure that others continue to receive the care and support they need.”

Added Mat: “This project reflects the very best of our area – the compassion, the craftsmanship, and the community spirit.

“We’re incredibly grateful to AESSEAL, MTL Advanced, Pryor Marking Technology, and Wentworth Woodhouse for making this tribute possible.”