'Important work' on display at hospice open day

OPEN DOOR POLICY: Rotherham Hospice invited visitors to meet staff and representatives of partner organisations

A HOSPICE invited guests to an open day “of discovery and connection.”

Rotherham Hospice welcomed visitors including the Mayor of Rotherham Cllr Rukhsana Ismail to its premises on Broom Road to meet staff and representatives of partner organisations during 'Open Your Doors Day'.

The open day event was designed to offer a unique opportunity to take guided tours of the facilities and peaceful gardens, meet dedicated team members – including chief executive officer Mat Cottle-Shaw and Mirban Hussain, the equality, diversity and inclusion lead – and to learn more about the organisation's person-centred approach to care and services including palliative care and family support programmes.

Healthcare professionals and local organisations also ran stall spaces for guests to network and connect with those involved at the hospice and its community and partner organisations.

A spokesperson for the hospice said: “We warmly invited people you to join us for a day of discovery and connection as we opened our doors to the community.

“It was an excellent chance to share the important work we do in our community and make meaningful community connections, while others showcased how their organisations support those in need or got to reach out to families who may benefit from their work.

“It was a great opportunity to break down myths around hospice care, explore our person-centred compassionate approach and connect with the people who make Rotherham Hospice a place of dignity and hope.”