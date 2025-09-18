Hundreds of drivers caught risking lives on motorway

'COMMITTED': Footage was gathered by roads policing officers during a five-day operation

MORE than 200 drivers – including one “chilling” with his legs up on the dashboard - have been captured risking their own and other road users’ lives, according to figures released by South Yorkshire Police.

Footage gathered by roads policing officers during a five-day operation aboard an unmarked heavy goods vehicle shows the moment the driver was caught with his legs up on the dashboard, with others failing to wear a seatbelt, using their mobile phone behind the wheel, and hogging the middle lane.

The unmarked HGV cab, provided by National Highways, gives officers a vantage point to see inside HGV and larger vehicles, as well as into cars below.

During the operation, held Monday, September 9 to Friday 16, officers patrolled the M1, M18 and A1 and stopped 203 vehicles.

Of those stopped, 33 were caught using their mobile phone while driving, 49 were found not to be wearing a seatbelt, ten were found not be to in proper control of their vehicle, and a further ten were found to be driving without due care and attention.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “Footage captured showed a man with his feet up on the dashboard of his vehicle,

“When stopped and questioned by officers, he replied ‘I was chilling’.

“Another driver was caught eating his lunch with no hands on the steering wheel.”

In addition, 20 drivers were dealt with for stopping on the hard shoulder, two drivers were speeding, three were caught driving through a red X and seven were dealt with for an insecure load.

Of those stopped, 102 were HGVs, 62 were LGVs and 39 were cars.

Roads Policing Insp Matt Collings said: “We are committed to doing all we can to reduce road deaths and casualties on our roads, but everyone must take responsibility for their own actions and help us reduce risk.

“The Fatal4 includes offences that are the greatest contributing factors to fatal and serious collisions within South Yorkshire - using a mobile phone, driving while under the influence of drink or drugs, speeding ,and failing to wear a seatbelt.

“These are all things a driver can avoid doing.

“You can and should be in control of your own actions.”