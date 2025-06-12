A NEW report reveals shocking swings in Rotherham house prices, with some suburbs seeing average prices slashed by almost a fifth in just 12 months, while others have soared.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The statistics highlight the winners and losers in the property market, with average prices for homes which changed hands in Dinnington down 18.7 per cent in September last year, compared with the same month in 2023.

Homes in Catcliffe, Treeton and Waverley fared little better, down by 18.6 per cent on average.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In real terms, that saw Dinnington prices dip from 203,000 to £165,000, while the other three communes saw prices diminish from £260,000 on average, to around £211,000.

Taken as an average, it means that anyone who bought in those communities with a ten per cent deposit could have found themselves thousands of pounds into ‘negative equity’ had they tried to sell last September.

That is the situation where a householder owes more on their mortgage than the property is actually worth, despite having put in cash as a deposit.

Desirable neighbourhoods including Wickersley South, Bramley South and Whiston also saw prices slump by 11.4 per cent, in cash terms losing £25,000 on average over 12 months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That would be good news for first time buyers, or even people wanting to climb the property ladder, because prices would be more affordable.

On the up: Herringthorpe house prices have been rising

Interest rate cuts also mean mortgage costs have been coming down recently, meaning those moving house could – potentially – have to spend less month-by-month to do so.

However, so areas are on the up, with Thurcroft seeing a 32 per cent price rise on average, from £140,000 to £185,000 in that 12 month period.

Herringthorpe prices have risen by more than 15 per cent and some more modestly priced areas of town have also seen increases, with Eastwood and East Dene seeing a 7.5 per cent increase, from a £100,000 starting figure, a rise also reflected in Maltby East, where prices were slightly higher at £107,000, rising to £115,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The statistics, put together by Online Marketing Surgery and BLG Development Finance which have created a House Price Change Report, ranking Rotherham neighbourhoods could be a shock to some.

While Wath was down around 15 per cent, neighbouring West Melton saw prices rise by almost 12 per cent, a gulf of 28 per cent.