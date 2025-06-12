Huge gulf between winners and losers in Rotherham housing market
The statistics highlight the winners and losers in the property market, with average prices for homes which changed hands in Dinnington down 18.7 per cent in September last year, compared with the same month in 2023.
In real terms, that saw Dinnington prices dip from 203,000 to £165,000, while the other three communes saw prices diminish from £260,000 on average, to around £211,000.
Taken as an average, it means that anyone who bought in those communities with a ten per cent deposit could have found themselves thousands of pounds into ‘negative equity’ had they tried to sell last September.
That is the situation where a householder owes more on their mortgage than the property is actually worth, despite having put in cash as a deposit.
Desirable neighbourhoods including Wickersley South, Bramley South and Whiston also saw prices slump by 11.4 per cent, in cash terms losing £25,000 on average over 12 months.
That would be good news for first time buyers, or even people wanting to climb the property ladder, because prices would be more affordable.
Interest rate cuts also mean mortgage costs have been coming down recently, meaning those moving house could – potentially – have to spend less month-by-month to do so.
However, so areas are on the up, with Thurcroft seeing a 32 per cent price rise on average, from £140,000 to £185,000 in that 12 month period.
Herringthorpe prices have risen by more than 15 per cent and some more modestly priced areas of town have also seen increases, with Eastwood and East Dene seeing a 7.5 per cent increase, from a £100,000 starting figure, a rise also reflected in Maltby East, where prices were slightly higher at £107,000, rising to £115,000.
The statistics, put together by Online Marketing Surgery and BLG Development Finance which have created a House Price Change Report, ranking Rotherham neighbourhoods could be a shock to some.
While Wath was down around 15 per cent, neighbouring West Melton saw prices rise by almost 12 per cent, a gulf of 28 per cent.
