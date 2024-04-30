Redrow is on the hunt for 'archi-tots'

Redrow Yorkshire is calling on youngsters to design a house suitable for 2074 – 50 years from now.

From wallpaper that changes depending on your mood, to a fridge that restocks automatically, the design must suit the needs of an ultra-modern family life, while being energy efficient and built sustainably.

As well as a £150 prize, the winning archi-tot’s school or college will also receive £300.

The winner's design will be planted in a time capsule in the ground at one of their nearby Redrow developments, to be unearthed in 50 years' time.

Steve Jackson, sales director at Redrow Yorkshire, said: “We’re committed to bringing young people into the construction sector and are recognised by the industry for our training excellence and apprenticeship programme.

“What better way to celebrate the creative talent of local youngsters and showcase the wonderful imagination and creative abilities of the next generation?”

Four-to sixteen-year-olds from across the region can apply for the role by emailing a ‘house of the future’ design to [email protected].

Entry forms are available on request.

Imaginative youngsters across the region have until midnight on Friday, May 17 2024 to submit their entries and be in with a chance of being named Redrow Yorkshire’s archi-tot of the future.

The winner will join other successful archi-tots chosen by other Redrow regions across the UK, with one overall winner to be announced later this year.

Redrow is currently building in Rotherham at nearby Poppy Fields – a 36-acre development of three, four and five-bedroom homes off Moor Lane South, Bramley.