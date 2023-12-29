Villages sign up to 'reassuring' scheme after donation from housebuilder

TWO villages have joined the national Neighbourhood Watch scheme thanks to a homebuilder.

Redrow's Ella Askham, deputy scheme coordinator Mel Wilson-Rodgers and Mike Dyson

The scheme has expanded into Ravenfield and Bramley, with a £900 donation from Redrow for 52 new lamppost signs, as well as leaflets and recruitment costs.

Mike Dyson, from Bramley Neighbourhood Watch said: “We are very grateful to Redrow for this donation – thank you to all the team.”

Steve Jackson, sales director at Redrow Yorkshire, added: “The Neighbourhood Watch Scheme is a very important part of our communities, helping residents to feel safe and supported by their neighbours.

“We are very happy to have donated to such a worthy cause, which has enabled these villages to receive this reassuring service.”

Redrow is currently building at nearby Poppy Fields – a 36-acre development of three, four and five-bedroom homes off Moor Lane South, Bramley.