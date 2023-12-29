Villages sign up to 'reassuring' scheme after donation from housebuilder
The scheme has expanded into Ravenfield and Bramley, with a £900 donation from Redrow for 52 new lamppost signs, as well as leaflets and recruitment costs.
Mike Dyson, from Bramley Neighbourhood Watch said: “We are very grateful to Redrow for this donation – thank you to all the team.”
Steve Jackson, sales director at Redrow Yorkshire, added: “The Neighbourhood Watch Scheme is a very important part of our communities, helping residents to feel safe and supported by their neighbours.
“We are very happy to have donated to such a worthy cause, which has enabled these villages to receive this reassuring service.”
Redrow is currently building at nearby Poppy Fields – a 36-acre development of three, four and five-bedroom homes off Moor Lane South, Bramley.
The development will eventually feature 240 homes, as well as a large open space featuring a play area and community orchard.