Hospice's superstore 'just the beginning' of charity's investment in retail

The new Rotherham Hospice Shop opened up recently in Rotherham Interchange - photo by Kerrie Beddows

ROTHERHAM Hospice has announced it will open its first superstore later this month - a flagship location that marks the charity’s largest investment in retail to date.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new 4,500 sq ft superstore will be located on Great Eastern Retail Park in Parkgate, between The Range and B&M, and will be the latest outlet to be launched under the hospice's new-look ‘Something Rother Nice’ branding.

The superstore, which opens Saturday, November 30, follows the successful openings of two concept stores in Manvers and College Walk which the charity said showcase a “refreshed, revitalised brand that brings new vibrancy to the retail experience while supporting Rotherham Hospice’s essential and compassionate work.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shoppers will find a range of donated and new items, including quality furniture, white goods, stylish clothing, and unique gifts at the superstore, with the added experience of the hospice’s first-ever café, where visitors can enjoy ‘Something Rother Tasty’ with treats and freshly brewed coffee.

BEFORE: The hospice's superstore space

An on-site dedicated 2,500-square-foot donation station and processing hub will also streamline the donation process for the community, enabling supporters to contribute pre-loved items.

A few weeks after the opening of the superstore, the hospice will further its retail expansion with a new café and clothing store set to open in Swinton – the charity's first presence in the area.

Refits of existing stores in Wath, Wickersley, Herringthorpe, and Dinnington will also follow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chief executive officer Mat Cottle-Shaw said: "Each year, our retail stores generate over £1million in support of our hospice.

“The opening of our first superstore is a proud milestone that reflects how far we have come in strengthening our support for the Rotherham community.

“This superstore is more than a place to shop – it’s a vibrant link to the life-changing work we do each day and part of our ongoing commitment to sustainable retail, supporting the hospice’s vital work through community-driven fundraising.

“By expanding our retail footprint in a refreshed brand, we’re creating financial resilience that empowers us to meet the diverse and evolving needs of those we care for.

“Our superstore and upcoming openings are just the beginning as we build a strong foundation for the future.”