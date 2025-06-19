Help veterans build foundations for a better future

FIRM FOUNDATIONS: Steve Bentham-Bates, of Help 4 Homeless Veterans, with his assistant Amber Guymer-Hosking

THE boss of a charity is calling for help to build better foundations for the future for the borough’s homeless veterans.

Ahead of Rotherham’s Armed Forces Day event this weekend – on Saturday, June 21 – Steve Bentham-Bates, chief executive officer of Help 4 Homeless Veterans, is encouraging people to support the charity’s Buy A Brick campaign which aims to raise enough to purchase a house in Rotherham to use as short-term emergency accommodation.

Since 2010, the charity – which has received the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service – has helped 1,100 ex-service personnel secure a roof over their heads.

The South Yorkshire based charity has spend thousands of pounds on hotel rooms as a stop-gap measure for vulnerable veterans unable to get assistance elsewhere - but this year hopes the campaign will help secure safe and secure accommodation in the borough for its clients.

Steve – a Bramley resident and former Airman – said: “We have housed many who were street homeless and provided more sustainable accommodation for those who previously were living in inadequate accommodation.

“Despite the MoD’s (Ministry of Defence) new Op Fortitude homeless help programme introduced last year, our area is in a black hole – the only partner in Yorkshire is 90 miles away at Catterick.

“We received a £20,000 donation in May from the outgoing Mayor of Rotherham Cllr Sheila Cowen – herself ex-RAF and from the same era as me – which is a great help but the MOD's department that makes grants to support veterans has turned our request down.

“My assistant is Amber Guymer-Hosking – she was an ex-Afghanistan War combat medic who became a homeless veteran and single mum eight years ago.

“In 2017 our charity helped Amber and she now works with me helping other veterans.

“With this campaign we’re asking people to donate the price of a coffee to ‘Buy a Brick’ and help us lay the foundations for a safe and secure home for others like Amber in the future.”

He added: “You don’t actually get a brick!

“But the names of donors will go on a roll of honour which will be displayed in the new home once built.”

To donate visit www.justgiving.com/help4homelessveterans.