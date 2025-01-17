Heavy metal guitarist to put Mexborough’s pottery under the spotlight

By Jill Theobald
Published 17th Jan 2025, 10:11 BST
Saxon's Graham OliverSaxon's Graham Oliver
AS A guitarist with heavy metal band Saxon, Graham Oliver once entertained a 50,000-strong crowd at Castle Donnington’s 1980 Monsters of Rock Festival.

But the Mexborough rock star is set to captivate a much smaller audience in his home town this month, talking about his great passion away from music – researching and collecting locally produced ceramics.

An acknowledged authority on Yorkshire ceramics, Graham will discuss the history of Mexborough’s potteries as a guest speaker at Mexborough and District Heritage Society meeting on Wednesday, January 29.

Graham said: “It’s a little known fact that in the mid 19th century, before the coal mines opened, potteries were a major employer in the local area.

Marion AllenMarion Allen
“The industry was on a par with Staffordshire, supplying everything from creatively decorated dining room ceramics to kitchen earthenware.

“Mexborough had four thriving potteries – Baguley, Emery, Sowter/Barkers and Rock – and Denaby Pottery was just down the road.

“The ceramics produced by these potteries are now highly sought after and very collectable.”

Sharing the floor with Graham will be Mexborough Heritage Society president Marion Allen who joined the former Mexborough Grammar School in 1973, teaching ceramics and art to A level and evening classes at Doncaster Art College.

Marion said: “Graham has taken part in many archaeological digs and knows the patterns and shapes of each pottery’s wares better than anyone else I know.

“He is a genius at finding and recognising important pieces at auction or antique fairs.”

The event at Mexborough Athletic Club will start at 7.30pm.

Admission £1.50 society members, £2.50 non-members.

Membership available on the night.

