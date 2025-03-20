Gratitude as community sends Sophie on treatment journey

Sophie White (second left) and pal Jessica Woolston on stage with The Reytons before the show

“THE sense of community in Rotherham is like no other.”

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That's the message of gratitude from friends of a brave young mum battling a brain tumour after she began a revolutionary treatment in Germany thanks to a successful fundraising campaign.

Sophie White (23) was diagnosed with a brain tumour in 2023 and underwent surgery twice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kimberworth Park-born Sophie – mum to two-year-old son Remi – also endured multiple rounds of chemotherapy and radiotherapy.

Sophie White with fellow VIP guest Gary Neville

But earlier this year Sophie received the devastating news the treatment was no longer working, ruling out further NHS surgery.

She was referred to a clinic in Cologne for immunotherapy treatment – a targeted approach to tumours, which has to be funded privately and could cost £200,000 – with supporters immediately beginning a fundraising appeal.

And thanks to the Rotherham community – and borough band The Reytons – Sophie has now flown to Germany for her first consultation after smashing the initial £50,000 target.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Friend Jessica Woolston said: “The doctor is feeling confident the treatment has a good chance.

Sophie White (right) and pal Jessica Woolston with Reytons singer Jonny Yerrell (centre)

“She will head back for the vaccine and then be scanned at three and six months to see how the tumour is reacting.”

Before her first session, Sophie and Jessica watched backstage as The Reytons – “the most talented, down to Earth lads we’ve ever met” – performed in Manchester, joined by fellow VIP guest Manchester United star Gary Neville.

“Gary was such a genuine man who really cared about what Sophie was going through,” said Jessica.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“(Singer) Jonny (Yerrell) did a speech on stage about Sophie and thanked the fans and it made us well up.

“We watched the band sing Kids from the Estate – we grew up around the corner in ‘Kimmy Park’ where Jonny did! – and the best part was watching Sophie just enjoy being a normal 23-year-old, dancing, singing and living her best life.

“To the Rotherham community and Reytons fans – no words will ever be able to explain how grateful we are.

“The sense of community in Rotherham is like no other and beyond what we could have expected.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fundraising is continuing for Sophie's ongoing treatment journey including a ’Sophie’s day’ event at Greasbrough Working Men's Club on March 22, from 11am-4pm including raffles, auctions, DJ, stalls, and kids' soft play.