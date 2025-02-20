Sophie is pictured at the New York Stadium with son Remi - pic by Kerrie Beddows

PROUD friends and family of a “unimaginably brave” young mum-of-one who is battling a brain tumour are calling on Rotherham's “amazing” community to help them raise the funds needed to send her to Germany for a revolutionary treatment.

Sophie White (23) was diagnosed with a brain tumour in June 2023 after suffering a seizure and underwent surgery twice – once that month which removed 95 per cent of the grade 4 glioblastoma and again in July last year to remove some new re-growth.

Kimberworth Park-born Sophie – mum to two-year-old son Remi – also endured multiple rounds of chemotherapy and radiotherapy, while big-hearted friends and family rallied round to fundraise and help Sophie make memories with her young son.

But earlier this month Sophie received the devastating news that the treatment which was meant to prolong her life was no longer working, ruling out any further surgery.

Elaine Helliwell – mum of Sophie's friend Jessica Woolston – said: “Sophie has remained positive throughout all the gruelling ordeal.

“Remi is such a happy little boy and that is really testament to her, that she has not let this affect him – and unimaginably brave for someone aged just 23.

“Having to take the news that all NHS treatments have failed has hit everyone hard.

“She has been referred to a clinic in Cologne for immunotherapy treatment – which is a targeted and tailored approach to tumours – but has to be funded privately and could cost £200,000.

“We know that is a tall order – but balance that against the life of a young mum.

“Throughout our fundraising activities we are using the strapline #RemiNeedsHisMummy.”

Friend Jessica, who has known Sophie since school, said: “The Rotherham community spirit is amazing and bringing out the best in people in these terrible times.

“New York Stadium are kindly throwing us a music bingo event at their own expense to help support my gorgeous friend Sophie.”

McBreen's Music Mayhem will take place on March 1 at 7.30pm at RUFC's AESSEAL Stadium.

Tickets cost £18.

To book email [email protected].

To donate to the appeal go to GoFundMe online and search 'Saving Sophie.'