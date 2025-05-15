Grants help launched to bring generations together

GET CREATIVE: Some of the Children’s Capital of Culture team including programme manager Sarah Christie (bottom row, second from right)

THE Children’s Capital of Culture programme is working with Rotherham Museums, Arts and Heritage to offer new funding for community groups who can bring intergenerational families together through creative events and activities.

The new Family Learning Grant has been launched this month for small community organisations and groups in Rotherham to deliver their own unique, creative and play-based activities and programmes, specifically aimed at intergenerational families.

Sarah Christie, programme manager at Children’s Capital of Culture, said: “During our landmark festival year and beyond, we want to deliver more creative and play-based activities and programmes that specifically bring families of different generations together – and who better to deliver this than the groups, leaders and organisations already doing amazing things in their communities in Rotherham.”

Lisa Howarth, manager of Rotherham Museums, Arts and Heritage, added: “From gardening with grandparents, to talks with teenagers or baking with babies, our only wish is that the activity encourages connection between different generations, is creative, and supports the themes of Children’s Capital of Culture.

“There’s up to £10,000 available for each winning bid – don’t miss out on this great opportunity.”

Applications are now open and a panel set up by Rotherham Museums to allocate commissions and grant funding.

Organisations must be based in Rotherham, support people’s health and wellbeing, and activities must take place in the borough between June 2025 and March 2026.

Deadline for applications is May 27.

Email [email protected] for an application form, pick up a paper form from Clifton Park Museum, or visit the Children’s Capital of Culture website.