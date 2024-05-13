Wayne Sables and Granny Norbag

ROTHERHAM'S very own pop star puppet pensioner Granny Norbag has teamed up with an award-winning film-maker to create footage for her very own TV show.

The larger-than-life puppet character is working with Wayne Sables on a new project aimed at transforming her into an internet sensation.

The entertaining pensioner is the creation of Rotherham teacher, performer, composer and writer Malcolm J Hogan, who began telling Granny Norbag stories to his young pupils almost 20 years ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His first Granny Norbag book - Granny Norbag and the Naughty Pirates - was published in 2018, illustrated by artist Nick Oldham, and was followed by more stories, songs, a podcast and a Granny Norbag stage show.

Last month she released her latest tune 'Grow My Vegetables', which was recorded at Tunedin Recording Studios in Rotherham.

Now Malcom is working with Doncaster film-maker Wayne to create a series that will take Granny Norbag beyond Rotherham and see her visit a range of UK locations, including famous London landmarks like Buckingham Palace, and cities including Edinburgh, Manchester and York.

They are also creating material that will form part of Granny’s Edinburgh Festival Fringe show - Granny Norbag Saves The Planet - which will be on stage from August 15 to 18.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I first encountered Malcolm during the Covid lockdown when he signed up for one of my online smartphone filming courses,” said Wayne.

“Granny Norbag has been a big success but to take her to the next level Malcolm felt she needed her own TV show and I was invited to film all the content.

“And going right back to the way we first met, we decided to film it on the iPhone 15 Pro with professional sound because this is a project that we want to be simple but of really outstanding TV quality.

“It’s proof of what you can do with the tools you have to hand and which are already part of the creative process if you know how to utilise them correctly.