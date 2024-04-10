Granny Norbag with some of her favourite veg in her new YouTube video

The pint-size pop singer launched her first TV series on the social media platform last autumn with locations including Wentworth Woodhouse, Magna Science Adventure Centre, Clifton Park Museum and Rotherham Civic Theatre.

She is also the star of numerous children’s picture books, songs, music videos, podcasts and theatre shows.

Malcolm J. Hogan is the creator and award-winning songwriter behind Granny Norbag who in her latest video 'Grow My Vegetables' can be seen sharing her love of vegetables including potatoes ansd broccoli in a tune written by Hogan and William Price, which was recorded at Tunedin Recording Studios in Rotherham.

The ditty, which features the lyric 'If you eat all your vegetables, you will feel incredible,' was filmed at Clifton Park Museum’s walled garden by Adam Widdowson, Ryan Widdowson and Holly Broomhead.