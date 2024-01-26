Benefact has launched its Movement For Good

Benefact Group’s Movement for Good Awards are now in their sixth year and awards organisers are encouraging people in South Yorkshire to nominate a charity of their choice to receive £1,000.

Residents can vote for organisations ranging from Hope Church Rotherham, Age UK Rotherham and cat charity Rotherham Rescue Rangers to Rotherham Hospital and Community Charity, community resource Unity Centre, and brain injury support group Headway Rotherham.

Many other charities can be voted for including Shiloh Rotherham, Safe Haven Rotherham, and Voluntary Action Rotherham.

In total, the Movement for Good Awards will once again see more than £1million donated to charities up and down the UK and Ireland.

There will also be a series of special draws where charities operating within specific sectors – such as animals or health – can be nominated to receive a grant of £5,000.

Winners will be drawn at random and the more times a charity is nominated the more chance it has of being selected.

Christmas came early for Rotherham Hospice in December last year after they received more than 7,300 votes to win £1,000 as part of the Benefact Group’s annual 12 Days Of Giving campaign.

Mark Hews, group chief executive of Benefact Group, said: “Our Movement for Good Awards help charities change lives for the better and we know that for many charities, £1,000 can make a real difference.”