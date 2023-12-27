A HOSPICE has thanked the community after it received a Christmas gift in the form of £1,000 funding.

Rotherham Hospice

Rotherham Hospice was nominated to win a share of £120,000 by members of the public as part of the Benefact Group’s national annual 12 days of giving Christmas campaign, with more than 7,300 votes cast by South Yorkshire residents.

A spokesperson said: “We are extremely grateful for this funding, and it means even more that our community nominated us for the gift.

“Rotherham Hospice needs donations such as these in order to continue providing essential care for the people of Rotherham.

“We are thankful organisations like Benefact Group’s Movement for Good exist and offer such amazing initiatives that can help us continue this work.”