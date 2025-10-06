Gary Neville's flag stance provokes debate amongst Reytons fans

Online debate: Gary Neville and The Reytons. The former footballer's comments about taking flags down caused debate on a Reytons fans page

When millionaire ex-footballer Gary Neville first got involved with The Reytons, it was seen as a public relations coup of a lifetime.

The former Manchester United and England player became a staunch fan of the Rotherham band, having seen them at the Kendal Calling festival in August last year.

Reytons' followers were stunned seven months later when he popped up on stage with them in a gig at the Aviva Studios in Manchester, doing his best to play bass guitar.

The collaboration followed a mock "audition" video the band and Neville had released in September 2024, where he joked about stepping in for their injured bass player, Lee Holland.

It led to priceless headlines and PR recognition for Holland, and band members Jonny Yerrell, Joe O'Brien, and Jamie Todd.

But 50-year-old Neville's name has attracted some negative vibes in the last few days.

He had pulled down a union flag from one of his development sites because it was being “used in a negative fashion” suggesting that the flag was a symbol of “angry, middle-aged white men … who know exactly what they’re doing”.

The actions of the 85-cap England player didn't go down well with all Reytons' followers.

On a fans' social media platform, one posted: "Don't get involved with Gary Neville ever again!"

That attracted a response: "Always made me feel a bit sick."

On the other side of the web debate, one poster claimed: "He's got a point."

Another: "Everything he said was spot on."

And: "I fully support what he’s said. Just because you don’t doesn’t mean that you can dictate who he gets involved with..?"

The online conversation ended abruptly, though, after one contributor claimed: "You really need to keep politics off these pages."

An administrator agreed, stating: "As Jonny once said on stage: 'We all have our opinions, we all have our politics and we all have our football teams, but in this room we’re all Reytons.' Well, this is also that room. There are plenty of places on the internet (where) people can voice their political opinions, whatever they are. This isn’t one of them."

Comments were then turned off the thread.