Plug In and Play guests

FANCY a bit of 'frog tipping', jousting, or maybe just jumping on the Rotherham United E-Sports Gaming Bus?

Families are being invited to Rotherham’s first ever videogame festival taking place across different locations from today (Thursday, October 31) until Saturday, November 2.

Designed by Sheffield’s National Videogame Museum in collaboration with Children’s Capital of Culture, 'Plug In and Play' is a free, action-packed trail of digital and analogue games aimed at families and enabling players to go beyond the screen to re-imagine classic videogames in real life.

The full list of activities and locations are:

‘Radiant Vines’ at All Saints Square, Rotherham.

Play the flowing LED vines in All Saints Square and water them to see how high they climb the pillars.

‘Rotherham United E-Sports Gaming Bus’ at Rotherham United FC, New York Stadium.

Play a range of videogame activities in the ultimate gaming bus.

‘Frog Tipping’ at Rotherham Minster, Church Street.

A frog has been fly-tipping stuff into the River Don – help Robin Rex to clean it up.

‘Narrative Games Toolbox’ at Grimm and Co, Ship Hill.

Design and create your own videogame narrative, via a selection of accessible tools, with example games made specifically for the festival.

‘Tales and Terrain’ at Riverside House, Main Street.

An analogue game and hands-on experience for people regardless of artistic ability.

‘Runner Bees’ at Forge Island, Market Street.

Join an interactive experience collecting and delivering pollen for the queen bee before time runs out.

‘Joust’ at Forge Island, Market Street.

Eliminate other players by jostling their colourful control while protecting your own.

‘Shutterbug’ at Flux Gathering Space, 34 High Street.

A peaceful photography videogame about the joy of going out into the woods and discovering pleasant little critters.

Players can collect their trail map from the Plug In and Play hub at All Saints Square between 11am and 3pm each day and collect stickers at each location.

Rotherham Council’s deputy leader and cabinet member for social inclusion and neighbourhood working, Cllr David Sheppard said: “This is going to be a fantastic event for families in Rotherham to enjoy together, with videogames imagined in a whole new way.”