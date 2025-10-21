Game hub's milestone a 'level up' for local economy

By Jill Theobald
Published 21st Oct 2025, 10:09 BST
Updated 21st Oct 2025, 10:14 BST
The Mayor of Rotherham Cllr Rukhsana Ismail joined staff and regulars at the Guild of Games in Rotherham town centre recently, as part of the shop's second anniversary celebrations.placeholder image
The Mayor of Rotherham Cllr Rukhsana Ismail joined staff and regulars at the Guild of Games in Rotherham town centre recently, as part of the shop's second anniversary celebrations.
GAME on!

A “thriving” retail business has celebrated its second anniversary in Rotherham town centre.

The Guild of Games on High Street marked two years in business with with fun events, including a cosplay costume and video competitions, free raffle and a tombola for the under tens, with prizes given out by the Mayor of Rotherham Cllr Rukhsana Ismail.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Commenting on the milestone, Carrie Sudbury, chief executive of Barnsley and Rotherham Chamber of Commerce, said: “In a challenging business environment for many retailers, it's clear that the team behind the Guild of Games aren't just bucking the trend, but they have drawn on their own unique knowledge, passion and expertise to forge a thriving business.

“Since opening its doors, the Guild of Games has firmly established itself at the heart of the local gaming community and through its regular events, gives enthusiasts a chance to meet like-minded people and enjoy gaming with others, whilst playing a role in boosting the local economy.”

Related topics:RotherhamMayorBarnsley
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice