Steven Bryan from Brinsworth during a previous marathon

A FORMER hospital patient who battled a rare type of blood cancer has been hailed for his “strength and resilience” for undertaking marathons to raise funds for an NHS charity.

Steven Bryan from Brinsworth battled Hodgkin's Lymphoma and underwent six months of chemotherapy at Rotherham Hospital before marking the end of his cancer journey in October 2017 by ringing the bell on Ward A6.

He has since undertaken various marathons to raise money and to give back to the hospital that provided care and support during his illness.

The self-employed plasterer's next big charity milestone will be the Great North Run on Sunday September, 8 which will see him join 60,000 runners for the 13.1 mile run from Newcastle to South Shields.

Steven said: “When I was first diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma it was a devastating shock.

"But the care I received at Rotherham Hospital was incredible.

“The staff were so supportive throughout my entire treatment.

“I’ve done a lot of fundraising over the years for Rotherham Hospital and Community Charity as a thank you to everyone at the hospital, particularly the nurses and volunteers on Ward A6, who looked after me so well.”

Head of fundraising Rachael Dawes said: "We are incredibly proud of Steven.

“His story is a testament to the strength and resilience of our patients, and his fundraising will make a huge difference to the Rotherham community, helping others going through difficult times like Steven did all those years ago.”

To donate to Steven and the charity visit www.tinyurl.com/RHCCStevenGNR.