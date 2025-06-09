Fund raisers drop in at Rotherham Minster

VICTORIAN worshippers at Rotherham Minster would probably have found the idea of abseilers floating down from the bell tower impossible to comprehend.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

So they might have found it harder still to reconcile the idea that the abseilers were raising money to help pay for the removal of the pews they sat on for Sunday service.

But the place of the church in society is very different in the 21st Century to that of the Victorian era, and 37 people took part in Saturday’s abseiling event, from those connected with the church, to sports players, police officers and shop workers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Between them, they raised around £12,000, which will go into the Building Hope in the Heart of Rotherham appeal.

That is a multi-million pound project which will eventually see the interior of the Minster transformed, to provide a flexible space suitable for both worship and community use, such as concerts.

Plans have yet to be finalised, but the Minster has support for the change from the Church of England and Vicar of Rotherham, Revd Canon Phil Batchford, said it would involve the removal of the Victorian pews.

Depending on funding, it is possible work could start in around two years time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is so the building can resource the life of the church community and town as we journey through the 21st Century,” he said.

Rev Phil Batchord pictured abseiling down from the bell tower during Rotherham Minster's recent Leap of Faith event.

“It was configured for acts of worship in the 19th Century. We need to be a more multi-purpose facility.”

Saturday’s event was regarded as a great success: “The whole day just had a real buzz about it,” he said.

“It was helped that it was also Rotherham Pride, so there was a real atmosphere in town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We were thrilled that South Yorkshire Police representatives and the new mayor did abseils.

Rev Phil Batchord pictured abseiling down from the bell tower during Rotherham Minster's recent Leap of Faith event.

“Three women from Rotherham Phoenix did it in rugby strip, as well as church folk and volunteers,” he said.

A professional company took care of the mechanics of the abseiling, which was launched from the bell-ringers’ room.

Reaching that involves scaling a ten foot ladder, then a winding staircase, which Mr Batchford said was perhaps more daunting for some participants than the journey back down.