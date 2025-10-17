From race first-timers to champions

Runners take part in the 10k for Help for Heroes at Manvers Lake

MORE than 100 runners gathered at Manvers Lake for a “brilliant day” of running and fundraising for a good cause.

The annual Help for Heroes 10k charity race, raising funds for the armed forces community, was made up of two scenic 5K loops.

The men’s race was won by Ben Swift, crossing the line in a time of 0:38:56.

Swift’s name is a familiar one in the sporting world – he is a British professional cyclist with more than 15 years at the top level of the sport.

Twice crowned British National Road Race Champion (2019, 2021) and a world champion on the track in 2012, Ben has built a reputation as one of cycling’s most versatile riders.

His victories span prestigious races including the Tour Down Under, Tour de Romandie, and Tour of Poland, and he has twice reached the podium at the legendary Milan–San Remo.

Now with Team INEOS Grenadiers, Ben continues to inspire both on and off the bike – and he proved his class on foot as well.

The fastest woman on the day was Katie Roberts, a member of Manvers Waterfront Boat Club, who impressed with a finishing time of 0:47:42.

Mark Benton, Manvers Waterfront Boat Club director said: “It was a brilliant day here at Manvers Lake – we love supporting events like this that bring the community together for such a worthy cause.

“With over 100 runners taking part, the field represented a wide range of abilities and experiences. For some, it was their very first 10K, while others ran in support of loved ones.

“From first-timers to seasoned athletes, from family supporters to volunteers, every contribution played its part in making the day a success.

“One of the most emotional moments came when a veteran, pushed for much of the course in a wheelchair, stood to walk across the finish line.

“One particularly dedicated fundraiser raised an incredible £7,000 single-handedly, contributing significantly to the overall total for Help for Heroes.

"Staff from the charity were also on hand, providing support to runners and sharing their thanks for the efforts made.

“We look forward to welcoming runners back for the 10K next year on Sunday, September 20 2026 – save the date!”